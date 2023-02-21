NZS Capital LLC Invests $2.13 Million in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

NZS Capital LLC purchased a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in DexCom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 621 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $46,378.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $46,378.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,110,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,476 shares of company stock valued at $12,292,610 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. BTIG Research increased their price target on DexCom to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Shares of DXCM traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.26. 375,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,490. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $134.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.17. The company has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.24, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

