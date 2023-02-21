NZS Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)

NZS Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 509,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Qualtrics International by 503.6% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 48,854 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,026,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Qualtrics International by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP grew its position in Qualtrics International by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 255,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 135,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,883,000. Institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

XM stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.85. The company had a trading volume of 414,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,677. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42. Qualtrics International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $389.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.99 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 52.13% and a negative net margin of 72.77%. Analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Chris Beckstead sold 52,093 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $862,660.08. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,646,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,509,600.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 112,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $1,866,527.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,082,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,645,670.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Chris Beckstead sold 52,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $862,660.08. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,646,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,509,600.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 969,324 shares of company stock worth $15,899,273. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

