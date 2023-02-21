NZS Capital LLC Trims Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

NZS Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,530 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $7,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the second quarter worth $333,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 107,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,503,000 after buying an additional 53,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 19.5% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen increased their target price on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.98. 262,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,151. The company has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $199.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.62.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

