OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires 162,859 Shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN – Get Rating) by 1,285.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,859 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 1.23% of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the last quarter. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $998,000.

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA MMIN opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $26.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.84.

