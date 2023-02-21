OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys 102,898 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN – Get Rating) by 443.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,898 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January by 15.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

DJAN opened at $30.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.62.

