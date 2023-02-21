OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys 30,200 Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.39% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EELV. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2,343.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 65.4% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 3,833.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 229.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

EELV opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average of $22.81. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36.

