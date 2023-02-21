OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $3.59 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,242 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,162.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 116,606 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,484.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA GNR opened at $58.59 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $65.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.42.

