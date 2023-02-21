OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases 175,310 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Get Rating) by 220.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,310 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 6.14% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDHQ opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $29.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.27.

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

