OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 222,140 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canon by 46.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Canon by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,428,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,430,000 after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Canon by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 44,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canon during the second quarter valued at $629,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Canon by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

CAJ opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.42. Canon Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $25.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.66.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Canon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Macquarie downgraded Canon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

