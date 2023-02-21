OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 406,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Gold Fields by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

GFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. HSBC lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Gold Fields Limited has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

