OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) vs. Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) Financial Review

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) and Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

OmniAb has a beta of -0.85, indicating that its stock price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioqual has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for OmniAb and Bioqual, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OmniAb 0 0 5 0 3.00 Bioqual 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

OmniAb currently has a consensus price target of $10.40, indicating a potential upside of 182.61%. Given OmniAb’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe OmniAb is more favorable than Bioqual.

42.3% of OmniAb shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Bioqual shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OmniAb and Bioqual’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OmniAb N/A N/A -3.50% Bioqual 7.98% 14.46% 8.53%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OmniAb and Bioqual’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OmniAb N/A N/A -$520,000.00 N/A N/A Bioqual $66.15 million N/A $5.26 million $6.07 13.48

Bioqual has higher revenue and earnings than OmniAb.

Summary

Bioqual beats OmniAb on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OmniAb

(Get Rating)

OmniAb, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform provides industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates. The company's OmniFlic (transgenic rat) and OmniClic (transgenic chicken) address industry needs for bispecific antibody applications though a common light chain approach, and OmniTaur that features unique structural attributes of cow antibodies for complex targets. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Bioqual

(Get Rating)

Bioqual, Inc. engages in the provision and development of medical research and consulting services to commercial clients and government laboratories. It focuses on animal models of human diseases including COVID-19, Zika, AIDS, Influenza, RSV, Malaria, and other infectious disease areas. The company was founded by John C. Landon on June 1, 1981 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

