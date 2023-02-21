One Capital Management LLC Acquires 126,787 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 916,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,787 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of One Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. One Capital Management LLC owned 0.75% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $19,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:REET traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,186. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average of $23.42. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $30.02.

