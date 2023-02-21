One Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,023 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of One Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $27,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,542,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,379,000 after purchasing an additional 135,368 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,302,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,312,000 after acquiring an additional 966,463 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,856,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,821,000 after acquiring an additional 54,156 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,854,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,223,000 after acquiring an additional 85,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,652,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,839,000 after acquiring an additional 884,002 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.60. The company had a trading volume of 35,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,291. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $122.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.41.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

