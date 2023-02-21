One Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

One Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.66. The stock had a trading volume of 155,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,619. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.95. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $285.76.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

