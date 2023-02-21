One Capital Management LLC Has $10 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

One Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,096 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $893,093,000. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,575,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554,300 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,489,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,196.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,674,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,409 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $66.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,899,167 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.55.

