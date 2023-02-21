One Capital Management LLC Has $6.76 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,864 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,535,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,477,813. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $75.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.40.

Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

