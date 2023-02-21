One Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,882 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC owned 2.57% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $11,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $570,000.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPUS traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $97.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,863. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.46. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $85.37 and a 12-month high of $107.58.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.