One Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

One Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,189 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 158.9% in the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 504.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,511.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,344. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.87. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $111.39.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

