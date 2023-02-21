Ontology (ONT) Price Tops $0.27 on Major Exchanges

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $234.88 million and $46.34 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,647.74 or 0.06808995 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00087207 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00028797 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00057228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00010371 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00028754 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001125 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

