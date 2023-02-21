Optiver Holding B.V. Acquires Shares of 15,912 Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,912 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RELX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Relx by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Relx by 7.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the first quarter worth approximately $520,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Relx by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,859,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,835,000 after buying an additional 120,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Relx by 51.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after buying an additional 87,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RELX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 3,020 ($36.37) to GBX 2,950 ($35.53) in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,730 ($32.88) to GBX 2,810 ($33.84) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($33.72) to GBX 2,860 ($34.44) in a research note on Friday.

RELX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.06. The company had a trading volume of 129,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,594. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. Relx Plc has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $32.24.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.466 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

