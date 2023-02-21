Optiver Holding B.V. Boosts Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 69.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 39.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $37,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 67.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Price Performance

NYSE:TECK traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.42. 4,817,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,612,316. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $46.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Teck Resources

TECK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.