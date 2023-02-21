Optiver Holding B.V. Boosts Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 28.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CCEP stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,780. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.39. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $57.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($70.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.79.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

