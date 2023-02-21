Optiver Holding B.V. Buys 2,388 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 379.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after purchasing an additional 993,965 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,994,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $683,763,000 after buying an additional 255,377 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 123.3% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,084,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $610,806,000 after buying an additional 8,329,085 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,873,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $612,428,000 after acquiring an additional 262,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 95.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,583,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $466,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653,076 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:TRP traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.91. The company had a trading volume of 360,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,741. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.33, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.33.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.699 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 458.62%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRP. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

