Optiver Holding B.V. Cuts Holdings in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

Optiver Holding B.V. decreased its position in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,189 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Sendas Distribuidora were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 64.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the second quarter worth about $124,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 75.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 95.7% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora Price Performance

ASAI traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $18.36. 7,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,189. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $20.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Sendas Distribuidora Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

