Optiver Holding B.V. Has $3.07 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Shares of BABA stock traded down $3.16 on Tuesday, hitting $96.85. 6,754,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,782,066. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.41 and a 200 day moving average of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $256.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.61.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.