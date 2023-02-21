Optiver Holding B.V. Makes New $788,000 Investment in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 243,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the third quarter worth about $42,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 88.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEF traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.02. 111,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,551. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.41 and a beta of 0.61. Telefónica, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Telefónica Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Telefónica from €2.70 ($2.87) to €2.50 ($2.66) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Telefónica from €3.90 ($4.15) to €4.10 ($4.36) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

