Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Acquired by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 585,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,817 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Orange were worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Orange by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 359,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 250,837 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Orange by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Orange by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 312,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 44,598 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Orange by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 36,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Orange by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ORAN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Orange from €11.50 ($12.23) to €10.00 ($10.64) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Orange from €10.00 ($10.64) to €10.50 ($11.17) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Orange Stock Performance

Orange Profile

Shares of ORAN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.49. The company had a trading volume of 107,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,172. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Orange S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $12.71.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in January 1, 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

