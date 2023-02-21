Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Downgraded by Raymond James

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $43.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.48% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th.

NASDAQ OBNK opened at $39.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.36 and a 52 week high of $47.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.93.

In other news, Director Michael Aubrey Jones acquired 1,000 shares of Origin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 208,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,725,341. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBNK. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,411,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,195,000 after purchasing an additional 218,120 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 92,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

