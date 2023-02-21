Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 846,662 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 1,040,009 shares.The stock last traded at $4.69 and had previously closed at $4.91.

Origin Materials Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 23.03, a current ratio of 23.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Origin Materials news, Director Boon Sim sold 20,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $126,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,098,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,899,400.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Boon Sim sold 20,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $126,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,098,911 shares in the company, valued at $30,899,400.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nathan S. Whaley sold 49,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $297,873.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 275,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,449. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGN. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Origin Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Origin Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

