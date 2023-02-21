Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Oscar Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Oscar Health to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Insider Transactions at Oscar Health

In other news, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 31,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $82,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 334,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oscar Health news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 17,456 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $46,083.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,714.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 31,397 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $82,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 334,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oscar Health

Oscar Health Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the third quarter valued at $119,974,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 14,576,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,859,000 after buying an additional 3,430,032 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at about $27,427,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 512.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,069,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 13.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,215,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,461 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSCR stock opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.15. Oscar Health has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $10.52. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

