Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.79.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Oscar Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Oscar Health to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Insider Transactions at Oscar Health
In other news, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 31,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $82,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 334,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oscar Health news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 17,456 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $46,083.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,714.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 31,397 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $82,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 334,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.74% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oscar Health
Oscar Health Stock Down 0.2 %
OSCR stock opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.15. Oscar Health has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $10.52. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Oscar Health Company Profile
Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oscar Health (OSCR)
- Is Alibaba the Jet fuel Launching China into New Frontiers?
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.