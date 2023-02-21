Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Otonomy Price Performance

Shares of OTIC stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. Otonomy has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.19. The company has a market cap of $7.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Otonomy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,621,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP lifted its position in Otonomy by 7,609.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 2,312,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,880 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otonomy during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Otonomy by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 126,747 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Otonomy by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 142,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80,153 shares during the period. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

Further Reading

