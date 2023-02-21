Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 211,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 197,343 shares.The stock last traded at $70.37 and had previously closed at $71.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OTTR shares. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Otter Tail from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Otter Tail Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.53.

Otter Tail Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otter Tail

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,678,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,851,000 after purchasing an additional 128,872 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,477,000 after purchasing an additional 280,119 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 880,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,245,000 after purchasing an additional 27,480 shares during the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

