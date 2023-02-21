Oxen Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Oxen has a market cap of $11.20 million and approximately $328,120.28 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oxen has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000729 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,894.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.99 or 0.00385583 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00095118 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013377 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.53 or 0.00648857 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.64 or 0.00601095 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00183341 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004016 BTC.

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,993,433 coins and its circulating supply is 61,703,560 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

