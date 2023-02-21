Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Oxford Square Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:OXSQ remained flat at $3.59 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 62,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,494. Oxford Square Capital has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $4.29. The company has a market cap of $178.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXSQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Oxford Square Capital by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

