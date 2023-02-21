Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Shares Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 170.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 297.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of GCOW stock opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.03 and a 200 day moving average of $30.97.

