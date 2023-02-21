PancakeSwap Achieves Market Capitalization of $776.60 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $776.60 million and approximately $59.66 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for about $4.15 or 0.00016994 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap’s launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 367,923,913 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,285,173 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/pancakeswap.

PancakeSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

