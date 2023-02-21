Pankaj Malik Sells 2,247 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $73,072.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,520.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Braze Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ BRZE traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $30.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,340. Braze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $50.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.51.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $93.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.45 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.94% and a negative net margin of 45.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Braze by 189.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Braze by 50,225.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Braze by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Braze from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Braze from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Braze from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Braze presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.56.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

