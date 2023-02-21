Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.
PH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.46.
Parker-Hannifin Price Performance
Shares of PH stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $355.48. The company had a trading volume of 822,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,497. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $361.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $315.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55.
Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin
In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,997. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490 in the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $621,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,175,000 after acquiring an additional 51,032 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 870,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,896,000 after acquiring an additional 25,072 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.
About Parker-Hannifin
Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.
