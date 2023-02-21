Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Position Increased by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,807 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paylocity by 12.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the first quarter valued at about $14,007,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCTY opened at $209.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 122.40 and a beta of 1.08. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $152.01 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.52.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PCTY shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.71.

In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $268,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,755.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $16,260,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,497,423 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,946,280.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $268,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,755.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,250 shares of company stock worth $18,270,478 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

