PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Price Target Raised to $40.00

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on PDF Solutions to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of PDF Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

PDFS stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average of $27.94. PDF Solutions has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $37.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -415.29 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, insider Andrzej Strojwas sold 19,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $617,706.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Andrzej Strojwas sold 19,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $617,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Adnan Raza sold 9,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $277,919.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,150 shares of company stock worth $987,125. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 60.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in PDF Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

