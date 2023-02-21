Pebble Beach Systems Group (LON:PEB) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc (LON:PEB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.65 ($0.09). Approximately 30,773 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 212,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.75 ($0.09).

Pebble Beach Systems Group Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of £9.53 million, a P/E ratio of 765.00 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.83.

About Pebble Beach Systems Group

(Get Rating)

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc designs and delivers automation, integrated channel, and virtualized playout solutions for the broadcast and streaming service markets worldwide. It also provides Automation Lite, a simpler software offering that allow control of up to six channels; Playout in a box, a compact playout solution; Pebble Remote, a solution that provides real-time access to the playout environment; Pebble Control, a solution that offers connection management of IP devices for TV stations, OB trucks, and production houses; and Orchestration solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pebble Beach Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebble Beach Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.