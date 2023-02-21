Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.06-$0.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.06-0.10 EPS.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

NYSE PEB traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,760,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,691. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.84. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently -3.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter worth $237,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at $176,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 79.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter worth about $232,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

