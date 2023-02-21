Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 622 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.4% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 298.9% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.70.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,962,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,373,775. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,047 shares of company stock worth $15,921,296. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

