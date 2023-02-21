Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 133.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.33. The stock had a trading volume of 576,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $132.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Argus dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $4,014,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,130,001.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,672,068 shares of company stock valued at $69,683,744. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

