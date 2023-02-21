Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.87 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 2.4% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,252.2% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of MDY traded down $6.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $480.31. The company had a trading volume of 61,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,175. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $464.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.36. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $506.70.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

