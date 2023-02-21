Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $643,000 Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APTV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.76.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $635,441.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,317,655.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded down $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.76. The stock had a trading volume of 357,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,989. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.92 and its 200 day moving average is $98.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $142.04. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

