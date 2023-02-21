Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Trading Down 2.0 %

BAC stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.63. 4,841,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,353,793. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $46.11. The company has a market cap of $277.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.28 and its 200-day moving average is $34.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Piper Sandler lowered Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

