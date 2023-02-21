Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 23.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.1% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 34.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,162,000 after purchasing an additional 57,973 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 115.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 285,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,975,000 after purchasing an additional 153,267 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 16.3% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $2.41 on Tuesday, reaching $132.61. The company had a trading volume of 884,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,710,405. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.90. The firm has a market cap of $119.90 billion, a PE ratio of 76.72, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

