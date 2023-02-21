Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,362 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in HP by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,328 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 26,449 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of HP by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.43. The stock had a trading volume of 786,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,149,928. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.60. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $175,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $219,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $175,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $219,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,702 shares of company stock worth $7,371,337 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HP from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cfra set a $31.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.87.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

