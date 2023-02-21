Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Trading Up 1.2%

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 670,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 232,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Peninsula Energy Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11.

About Peninsula Energy

(Get Rating)

Peninsula Energy Ltd. uranium mining company, which engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates through the following business segments: Lance Uranium Projects, Wyoming USA; Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa; and Corporate or Other. The company was founded on November 12, 1993 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peninsula Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peninsula Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.